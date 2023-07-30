WHAT started off as a white Christmas turned into a beautiful day, for those at Bathurst parkrun.
The group celebrated its seventh birthday on the last Saturday of the month, with a Christmas in July theme for a bit of fun.
And while the course at Peace Park was initially covered in a white haze, when the fog lifted and the sun came out, co-organiser Jenn Arnold couldn't have asked for a better day.
"It was a really lovely day. People were all excited to celebrate our seventh birthday," she said.
"We had a Christmas in July theme as we do each year for our birthday, so lots of people came out in their Christmas gear and quite a few dogs in Christmas outfits, so it was lots of fun."
In a serendipitous state of affairs, Ms Arnold's co-organiser Stephen Jackson not only celebrated the event's birthday, but also completed his 300th parkrun.
Ms Arnold said it was a nice coincidence, and it was really fun looking back on where it all first started - seven years ago - and sharing stories with people who had been involved in parkrun since its inception.
"It was nice to share those memories with people," she said.
The seventh birthday celebrations were also a chance to acknowledge the progress of runners, and their personal achievements over the years.
Whether you're a child or a grandparent, athletic or a little out of touch with fitness, parkrun is something for all to enjoy.
"I guess what we notice a lot, people who were quite small and young when parkrun first started are now a lot older and growing up, it's fun to see," Ms Arnold said.
"Miller Revett, who was our first finisher yesterday, he was only a nine-year-old when he first started at parkrun.
"And there's another family with four kids and their mum used to push two in the pram with two very young toddlers running beside her. Now all four of those children are grown up and running by themselves and getting faster all the time."
While some people who attend parkrun can finish the five-kilometre course quite quickly, others go along and even walk the route together.
Ms Arnold said it's a great way to get outside, do some exercise at your own pace and socialise with people in the community.
