Western Advocate
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Orange boy who choked at school will have life support turned off

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A seven-year-old boy who choked on food while at school will have his life support turned off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.