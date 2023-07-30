A seven-year-old boy who choked on food while at school will have his life support turned off.
Staff at Glenroi Heights Public School as well as paramedics from NSW Ambulance service provided medical assistance to Decklan Hayward after he went into cardiac arrest on July 19.
Shortly after, he was taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in Sydney and has been there ever since.
Decklan's aunt Kaylah Hayward, said his parents - Katie Hayward and Robbie Doolan - had made the decision to turn off their son's life support.
"It's been hell. His parents are beside themselves," she told the Central Western Daily.
"We weren't sure to the extent of the damage at the start. We knew there was damage but we didn't know how much.
"We had hope, but given he was without oxygen for 20 minutes, we knew."
The Wiradjuri boy's life support will be turned off on Tuesday, August 1, to give the family time to say their final goodbyes.
"We're all coming together and trying to support his parents as much as we can," Ms Hayward added.
She described her nephew as someone who always brightened their day.
"He was honestly the most beautiful, bubbly and funny kid. He made everyone laugh," she said.
"He used to pretend that he was a dog all the time and he'd want us to play fetch with him.
"I remember him just the other week trying to put my little five-year-old's shoe on for her because she couldn't get it on."
This was Decklan's first year at Glenroi Heights, having previously attended Bletchington Public School.
His aunt thanked the Glenroi staff, the medical team and "everyone who was involved" in trying to save her nephew's life.
She also wanted to push the importance of having the airway clearance device Lifevac in schools and homes.
Ms Hayward started a GoFundMe page for the family to help them through this difficult time.
For those wishing to donate, search 'Decko Gecko' at gofundme.com
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
