Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Three straight 18-degree days forecast for Bathurst in early August

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reader Debbie Ronan took this photo on the bridge at Eglinton.
Reader Debbie Ronan took this photo on the bridge at Eglinton.

AS Bathurst enters the final month of winter, the city is about to embark on a run of warmth that is more suited to the start of September than August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.