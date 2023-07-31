AS Bathurst enters the final month of winter, the city is about to embark on a run of warmth that is more suited to the start of September than August.
A forecast run of three straight 18-degree days starting this Wednesday will be more than four degrees above the long-term mean maximum August temperature (13.7 degrees) at the Bathurst Airport weather station.
It will also stand in stark contrast to August 2022, when the city didn't start an equivalent run of days until the very end of the month.
Bathurst recorded 18.1 degrees at the airport on August 30 last year, 19.4 on August 31 and 18.3 on September 1 before the temperatures dropped back to the mid to early teens (the city struggled to only 12.6 degrees on September 3).
This week's run of warmth will follow a June in which the city recorded a monster -7.5 degree frost at the airport and -8.5 degree frost at the ag station.
It will also follow a run of nine straight frosts at the airport weather station from July 20 onwards that was easily worse than last winter's four frosts in a row in mid-July, 2022.
For those wondering what else August 2023 might have in store, August 2022 might provide a guide.
The coldest day at the airport weather station last August was 9.9 degrees (in the middle of the month) and the coldest morning was -4.3 degrees on the second day of the month.
There were eight frosts recorded at the airport weather station last year - the last of them coming six days before the end of the month.
