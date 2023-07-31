SOUTHS saw off blow after blow in Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby against St Pat's and that defensive effort was eventually rewarded with a 2-1 victory at Bob Roach Field.
The two blues only allowed a single goal for the Saints' dozen short corner chances while putting away a pair of first half goals to continue their winning ways.
Souths scored their goals in a three-minute window on either side of the quarter-time break while Pat's were able to get one goal back from a second half short corner.
Both sides might be out of finals contention but that didn't lower the intensity of the contest.
Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said the past few weeks have showcase how far his side have come throughout 2023.
"This season we've had to reset. We lost a few players from last season. We have a whole new team with a lot of young girls in there," he said.
"It's really exciting. We've been building and our performances of late have been showing the work that we've been putting in.
"It's always good to win the derby. They're good rivals Pat's but we still have a good relationship with them."
It gives Souths back-to-back wins for the first time this year.
Prior to those wins they also had a lead over unbeaten competition leaders Lithgow Panthers before they went down 5-2.
"Even against [Orange] CYMS for the first quarter and a half we were in the same boat," Hanrahan said.
"We've been building towards four quarter performances and we're just digging deep for each other and it's showing out on the field."
St Pat's stand-in coach Trevor Weal said that while it was a shame not to capitalise on the multiple chances his side had, the chance creation was once again strong.
"It was a great game and the style of hockey that we played was really great. We had a lot of opportunities, it's just those last few touches that didn't go our way," he said.
"Their couple of goals came from our turnovers and those are things that we can fix. They're just little basic skills, and doing high percentage stuff more often will help us.
"When we play that style of hockey we open up a lot of chances."
Both other women's PLH games on Saturday also finished 2-1.
Bathurst City scored a crucial victory over Parkes to leap into third spot on the table with just one game left in their regular season while Lithgow Panthers survived a serious challenge from Orange CYMS.
The St Pat's men's side secured their grand final spot with a strong 4-1 victory over the Lithgow Storm in the top of the table contest while Parkes beat Orange Wanderers 4-2.
