Souths defeat St Pat's in hard fought women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby

Updated July 31 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
SOUTHS saw off blow after blow in Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby against St Pat's and that defensive effort was eventually rewarded with a 2-1 victory at Bob Roach Field.

