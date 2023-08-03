THE succession of heavy frosts have burnt off a lot of the green pick across our tablelands and stopped any growth on fodder crops that have been heavily grazed.
Travellers report on pastoral conditions in the Hunter Valley that are described as drought.
In the Bathurst basin, it is clear that the fertilised country still has a handy pick for cattle; sub clover is probably 10 centimetres high and attracting dozens of kangaroos.
Many loads of all types of hay are being moved about, ranging from B-double loads of big lucerne squares all the way to half a dozen small squares for the kids' pony.
As we look out at the end of an unusually cold winter, hopes are high for 50 millimetres of steady rain by mid-August.
MOST people realise that cattle prices have fallen by about 50 per cent since Christmas, sheep, lamb and goat prices have also retreated by at least one-third and consumers are eagerly waiting for a serious price reduction in the shops.
We know that there are many steps to be taken in the red meat process and that every stakeholder is being affected by increased energy and wage costs.
In the stockyards, we hear of a lot of producers who are using discretion when planning the use of livestock vaccines.
Merino wether lambs are not being Gudair vaccinated and pulpy kidney vaccines for both sheep and cattle are being withheld in the face of dry weather forecasts.
From a cost point of view, a Merino wether lamb will cost more than $10 for a mark and mules with all the necessary extras and the store wether lamb may not be worth $20 in 12 months' time.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
A REAL sign of the times.
The livestock selling complex at Crystal Brook in South Australia holds an annual sale, dedicated to shedder sheep, in late March each year.
This year's sale attracted just over 5000 sheep that are natural shedders, never need shearing, crutching or mulesing and are run in the same way as cattle for restocker breeding or for the meat trade.
When Dorper and Damara sheep were first bred on Australian properties, they were seen as pests, and the fibres that they shed were a dangerous contaminant for our prized Australian wool clip.
In recent years, we have become used to shedder sheep in every wool processing district.
A CHEERIO call to Bathurst Merino Association's first president, Col Ferguson OAM.
Col has had a few health problems in recent times and I'd like him to know that his many friends are thinking of him and wishing him well.
AT a recent farmers' meeting, I was surprised to hear the vocal opposition to the structure of Local Land Services, in particular the appointment of chair and the majority of board members by the state Minister for Agriculture.
These appointments were made by National Party ministers and they place the members who are elected by the voters of their peers at a disadvantage.
It seems that a new Labor government is in a position to restore democracy to the board system that used to be highly regarded by the farm sector.
GEORGE put two half-worn ute tyres on the lawn and no-one took them. Next day he put a "$20 each" sign on them and they were stolen.
***
HE was arrested at the station for public drunkenness.
The clerk asked the standard questions - name, address, phone no., etc - and then: "Lastly, in case of emergency, who should I call?"
Reeking of whisky, our man slurred: "Try triple-0, love."
SONG for the week: Scarlet Ribbons, Harry Belafonte.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.