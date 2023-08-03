Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

As loads of hay hit the road, we're thirsty for 50 millimetres or so | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
August 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even echidnas have the eternal triangle.
Even echidnas have the eternal triangle.

THE succession of heavy frosts have burnt off a lot of the green pick across our tablelands and stopped any growth on fodder crops that have been heavily grazed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.