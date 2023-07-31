Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bathurst '75 FC's big win over Orange Waratahs secures club's

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE locked up top spot and done it in style, to boot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.