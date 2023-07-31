A P-PLATER has lost his licence and been fined more than $2600 after police say he was clocked doing 129 kilometres an hour on Mount Panorama.
Police attached to Chifley Police District's Highway Patrol Unit were at the Mount on Sunday afternoon for stationary speed enforcement when they say they detected the 17-year-old motorbike rider doing almost 70km over the posted speed limit.
Acting Sergeant Steve Chaplin, from Chifley's Highway Patrol, said the teen was picked up doing 129km/hr in the posted 60km/hr speed zone while overtaking a vehicle on Conrod Straight.
"His licence was suspended on the spot for six months and he was also given a ticket for not keeping left of the centre of a two-way road, which means he was overtaking in a position where he wasn't allowed to overtake," Acting Sergeant Chaplin said.
In addition to losing his licence, the teen was fined for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/hr, which comes at a cost of $2616.
Acting Sergeant Chaplin said it was disappointing to see someone flouting the rules. He said travelling at 69km over the speed limit puts everyone in danger.
"There are a lot of pedestrians who walk around [the Mount]," he said.
"People need to realise it is a public road, and although it is a racetrack at certain times of the year, it is in fact a public road, with a 60km speed limit.
"People need to abide by the rules and regulations of the road."
He said it was no secret police regularly patrol the mountain - and for good reason.
"A lot of people break the rules, especially on the weekend," he said.
"Of a Saturday or a Sunday, we get a lot of out-of-towners come up and look at the track."
He said he has been told plenty of excuses by drivers caught speeding.
"I've actually had people say to me, 'I thought it was a racetrack, that's why I was speeding'.
"I have heard that multiple times."
Acting Sergeant Chaplin said the fact a man lost his life in a crash at the Mount last week just metres from where the teen was pulled over on Sunday was equally concerning.
A Holden Commodore ploughed into a wall at Pit Straight just before 10am on Wednesday, July 26 and the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.
Acting Sergeant Chaplin said it was a tragic reminder of how easily things can go wrong.
"The last thing police want is another death on our roads," he said.
