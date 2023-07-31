Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Cops say teen motorbike rider was doing 129km/hr at Mount Panorama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
August 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Sergeant Steve Chaplin says police patrol Mount Panorama regularly. File picture.
Acting Sergeant Steve Chaplin says police patrol Mount Panorama regularly. File picture.

A P-PLATER has lost his licence and been fined more than $2600 after police say he was clocked doing 129 kilometres an hour on Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.