IT'S a donation that will make a difference.
Mount Panorama Lions Club presented a cheque for $500 to Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) recently to help it continue its important local work.
BUSS, a support network provided through the Uniting Church in Bathurst, runs programs to help people who are homeless, poor or socially isolated and those with addictions.
Management committee secretary Judy Tyson told the Western Advocate recently that BUSS was seeing more people looking for help.
"We get our regulars coming in, but there has been an increase in numbers and it's not just necessarily the homeless," she said.
"It's people who are finding it difficult to put food on the table, because there are free meals for anyone."
Mount Panorama Lions Club publicity officer Jon Maclean said regular activities and services are provided by BUSS, "so anyone feeling they may be in a position to become involved as a volunteer would be most welcome".
"Anyone feeling this service may be of help to them is also encouraged to join the program," he said.
Mount Panorama Lions Club runs the monthly Riverside Markets at Berry Park, where proceeds from gate donations and the Lions catering van go directly to local charitable projects
The club held its changeover dinner recently, where Sally Coopes was installed as president and a number of awards were presented to hard-working members.
