Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Mount Panorama Lions Club gives cheque to Bathurst Uniting Support Services

Updated July 31 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Panorama Lions Club publicity officer Jon Maclean and president Sally Coopes present a cheque to retired chaplain Julie Fry, a regular volunteer at Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS). Picture supplied.
Mount Panorama Lions Club publicity officer Jon Maclean and president Sally Coopes present a cheque to retired chaplain Julie Fry, a regular volunteer at Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS). Picture supplied.

IT'S a donation that will make a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.