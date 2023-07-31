A ONE-woman protest has temporarily halted efforts to remove a tree in South Bathurst estimated to be over 100 years old.
But those behind the tree's removal have cited safety as one of the reasons why it needed to go.
South Bathurst resident Cathie Hale jumped into action when she heard the sound of chainsaws near her home on Monday morning.
When she arrived in Bant Street, she discovered an old tree in the process of being cut down and immediately began to protest, standing herself in the middle of the work zone.
The tree, which is on private property and not part of the heritage conservation area, did not require council approval to be removed.
Ms Hale, a staunch advocate for preserving healthy mature trees, believes the tree should not be cut down.
Speaking to the Western Advocate as she protested, she said she understood her actions were "pissing off" the workers, but it was about protecting mature trees.
"We can't afford to lose one more mature tree," she said.
Ms Hale planned to disrupt the removal of the tree for as long as possible, but the Western Advocate understands work was able to resume just before 12.30pm following the arrival of police.
The tree in question sits on residential land and overhangs onto the site of Greg Iacono Automotives, which is owned by Greg and Jane Iacono.
Given its proximity and age, the tree has been a nuisance to the business and has caused damage to cars and the powerlines.
"It's become a safety issue for our business," Mr Iacono said.
"Limbs have been dropping out of it, it drops pine cones, damages property. It has taken out the powerlines several times ... we've just been fortunate when the lines have been on the ground that there was no cars or anyone under it."
He said they had been managing the tree for over 20 years, including having it trimmed by an arborist, but nothing has improved the situation.
"The arborist, he condemned the tree. It is a safety issue and we haven't got any other alternative," he said.
"We've tried everything to save the tree."
Mrs Iacono said there have been discussions about replacing the tree with something more appropriate, and they are willing to work with Ms Hale to determine what that is.
Ms Hale, however, remains concerned about replacing mature trees with saplings.
"It'll be way beyond my lifetime before that new tree is of any value to the community, in terms of its environmental benefits, in terms of its aesthetic appeal, in terms of its shade for cars, for walkers, for passersby, for houses."
Ms Hale's protest on Monday follows similar action over the removal of mature trees in Jaques Park in 2020 and in Hereford Street in 2022, the latter leading to a protest that involved around 150 people.
"People are upset about our mature trees coming down," she said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
