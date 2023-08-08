AROUND 350 native trees, shrubs and grasses were planted at Bathurst's community tree planting day.
While held monthly, the July event coincided with National Tree Day, and reminded residents of the importance of maintaining and aiding the natural environment to flourish.
In the 15 years that the community planting days have been running, in excess of 88,000 trees, shrubs and grasses have been planted all around the Bathurst region.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor commended the work of everyone involved in making the tree planting days a success, and also the volunteers who have helped improve the natural environment in the Bathurst area since the first tree planting day in 2008.
"We welcome adults and kids alike to participate in planting native trees, shrubs and grasses," Cr Taylor said.
"These plantings will not only provide important habitat for local wildlife ... but also improve the health and function of this much-loved river."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and captured some of the smiling faces helping the environment.
