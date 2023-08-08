Western Advocate
Smiling faces at the Bathurst community tree planting day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 8 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
AROUND 350 native trees, shrubs and grasses were planted at Bathurst's community tree planting day.

