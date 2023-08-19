Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst mother Jessica Kamilic is being celebrated for World Breastfeeding Week

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
August 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT HAS been calculated that the time it takes to breastfeed a baby over a one-year period is equivalent to a full-time job, but what happens when you have to feed not one, but two?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.