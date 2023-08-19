IT HAS been calculated that the time it takes to breastfeed a baby over a one-year period is equivalent to a full-time job, but what happens when you have to feed not one, but two?
Well, that's exactly what Jessica Kamilic did for 15 months.
She breastfed her twin daughters Everly and Arden.
World Breastfeeding Week was held earlier this month; from August 1, to August 7, to encourage breastfeeding and champion mothers and babies for their efforts.
And Mrs Kamilic is one such mother that deserves to be championed.
As a mother of three, she has effectively earned herself the title of a full-time employee, catering directly to the needs of her children.
"For my first child, Ryker, he's almost six now, I breastfed him for about five months," she said.
"Then my little twinnies, I managed to breastfeed them for about 15 months, which was pretty epic."
Not only was it epic, it was also empowering, and a very special period of bonding for Mrs Kamilic and her children.
"It is a very special time, it's a time for bonding, and it's a time to just chill out and be in your little breastfeeding bubble," she said.
"There are definitely times where I miss it, especially because these two are most likely my last babies."
But there are some things that Mrs Kamilic won't miss - the amount of time and energy it takes to supply two babies with all of the nutrients they need for survival.
"It's very time consuming, but it's also very energy draining. Your body is doing a lot behind the scenes to make all the milk," she said.
"Especially feeding two babies, it definitely takes its toll on your body, and as well as the physical, it also takes a toll on you mentally."
This was particularly evident with two babies, as Mrs Kamilic had to thoroughly plan any trips or outings according to the twins' feeding schedules.
She had to ensure that there was always a dedicated support network around her, which she found to be the key to her successful breastfeeding journey.
"It's actually very interesting, there are a lot of different pieces to the puzzle with breastfeeding, that's why I think it's super, super important to have a solid support system," she said.
"I teed-up with a lactation consultant early on, because I wanted to give breastfeeding a real good shot, but I struggled the first time around and I knew that I needed a bit of help, especially having two."
Knowing that the lactation consultant had her back was instrumental for Mrs Kamilic, as they were able to guide her through difficult times and even encourage her to continue when times got tough.
And when you are the literal lifeline for two little human beings, there is bound to be challenges.
"While they're twins, they're still two different people, they have different personalities, they want to feed at different times and they want to feed for different amounts of time, so trying to balance all of that with family life and normal life and all of the other things that you have to do, it is a big job," Mrs Kamilic said.
"The early few weeks were really hard, and I almost threw the towel in at around week three or four, and it was really hard and I was really struggling."
But with the help of both the lactation consultant, her husband Aleksandar, and her network of family and friends, she was able to persevere for 15 months, which is no mean feat.
"I actually am very, very proud of myself, and really surprised," she said.
"At the end of the day, people say fed is best, and I 100 per cent agree with that. Happy, healthy baby and a happy, healthy mum is obviously the top priority," she said.
"But I think to add to that, supported is best, and informed is best."
