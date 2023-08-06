BEING caught by police red-handed with knuckle dusters has prompted a new outlook on life for a teen, who has been warned a return to court could result in jail time.
Tyson Keogh, 19, of Piper Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 of having a prohibited weapon.
Court documents state police spotted a wanted person in the passenger seat of a Holden Commodore with Keogh at Paddy's Hotel in Bathurst about 7.30pm on February 3, 2023.
The vehicle quickly turned left and continued along Gilmore Street as police tried to stop the driver.
After turning onto Marsden Lane, the Commodore came to an abrupt stop on Rosemont Avenue.
Due to intelligence relating to violence, weapon and drug offences, the officers told Keogh and the wanted person they and the vehicle would be searched.
The court heard police went on to find a pair of black knuckle dusters in the centre console of the vehicle.
Keogh said he knew the weapon was in the car but denied ownership.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed said his client was in the process of distancing himself with "negative peers", who were associated with the charge.
"He accepts he did the wrong thing and that's a reflection of his maturity," Mr Naveed said.
"It was a slip up."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Keogh to consider the penalties of continuing to cover for others, which in this case could have resulted in 14 years' jail.
"Covering up for someone else is a double-edged sword," Ms Ellis said.
"They let you take the wrap ... But is that really someone you want to protect? You need to consider who is a good friend and who isn't.
"You need to work out the lifestyle that will give you the best life."
Keogh was convicted and fined $1500.
The weapons were forfeited.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.