Save the date for an afternoon of family fun (and some ice-cream) | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
August 3 2023 - 11:00am
The Junior Sports Awards presentation.
AN afternoon of activities will be provided by Creative Community Concepts, Bathurst Library and headspace Bathurst next week.

