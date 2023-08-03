AN afternoon of activities will be provided by Creative Community Concepts, Bathurst Library and headspace Bathurst next week.
Enjoy ice-cream and a free barbecue at the Kelso Community Hub on Thursday, August 10 from 3.30pm to 5pm.
The event will be suitable for Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people aged eight to 16 years.
Transport will be available and can be booked by calling 6333 6523 before Monday, August 7.
The Family Fun Afternoon will be held as part of the Marang Connections calendar of events.
Marang Connections is funded under the joint Australian Government-NSW Government Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements 2018.
NATIONAL Missing Persons Week is an annual week of action that takes place in Australia from July 30 to August 5.
The week is supported through the missing persons sector and within the broader community to bring much-needed awareness and hopefully answers for those left behind.
If you have any information on missing persons, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I ATTENDED the Junior Sports Awards presentation last Friday afternoon.
These awards acknowledge the contributions of outstanding junior athletes from our region who have been selected to represent NSW in national or international championship events.
Athletes represented sports such as tennis, athletics, swimming, karate, netball, hockey, cricket and equestrian.
I was proud to celebrate their accomplishments on the day and I would like to congratulate all the athletes for the remarkable achievements they have made in their chosen sports.
