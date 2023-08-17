A FIRST of it's kind is tickling the taste buds of rum lovers in Bathurst.
Stonepine Distillery has released its third rum in the Dead Man's series, and it's a flavour distiller Ian Glen expects no one will have tried before.
Dead Man's Fire is a smoked rum - which is rare in itself - but to keep the beverage authentic to Australia, Mr Glen used wattle to smoke it.
"It's not too common at all, in fact it's extremely rare. Reason being it's not very easy to do," he said.
"Ideally, I wanted to use something Australian and most things are smoked with oak or hickory, so not Australian at all. I really wanted to get an Aussie angle on it, so we went with wattle.
"Nothing I've seen online suggests that anyone has done a smoked rum before, and if they have, it's certainly not going to be wattle."
With no information to go by, only his own innovation, Mr Glen endured months of trial and error before perfecting Dead Man's Fire.
While smoked whiskies are quite popular, they're made using peated malt which is an ingredient distillers can buy to add the smoked flavour to the liquor.
However, the process of making rum is different, so Mr Glen couldn't simply add the malt and had to come up with an alternative.
"Basically I bought a coal smoker and I started smoking a liquid," he said.
"So it's not how coal smoking usually works, you normally smoke dried products, but it's the same idea.
"It takes quite a long time to do. It took me months of playing around trying to figure out how to do it, how to get the right level, but also what would be the nicest smoke - like what source of fuel."
Dead Man's Fire now joins Dead Man's Drop and Dead Man's Gold, with the inspiration for the theme being the Ribbon Gang - a group of bushrangers who caused havoc in the 1800s and were hanged in the middle of Bathurst for their crimes.
Mr Glen said most spiced rums tend to have a nautical theme, in particular pirates or giant squid.
And with Bathurst being nowhere near the coast, Mr Glen thought he would come up with a theme that related more to the region.
Dead Man's Fire is available for purchase on the Stonepine Distillery website.
