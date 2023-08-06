A MAN with one of the "worst" records a magistrate has seen has been stripped off his licence for one year, after he was busted behind the wheel with meth in his system.
Bradlee John Jade Reid, 37, of Gisborne Lane, Wellington was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 of driving with a drug in his blood.
According to court documents, Reid was stopped behind the wheel of a car on Mitre Street in Bathurst about 1.45pm on March 1, 2023 for random testing.
Police said they asked Reid for his licence when he admitted to being disqualified.
He was then subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
Reid was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
Reid's oral fluid sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain drugs.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Reid aloud in court before she found the offence proved in his absence.
"He has many matters on his record. It's one of the worst I've seen," Ms Ellis said.
On top of the 12-month disqualification, Reid was fined $2000.
