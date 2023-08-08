ONE of Bathurst's landmark city centre buildings could be about to undergo a massive transformation.
A $1.5 million development application (DA) has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council, seeking consent to redevelop the Webb Stores building in George Street.
The building, which is circa 1870, is home to a number of prominent businesses, including Crema, Cobblestone Lane, and Whiskey and Wags.
It was put on the market in early 2021 and ultimately sold in October of that year.
Now, the new owners are proposing works throughout the whole building, from the basement to the top floor.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), the purpose of the works is to activate the entire building, most of which is currently vacant.
"The development will provide for building works to upgrade the existing heritage listed building to enable reuse and activation," the document states.
"The upper floors have remained vacant for some time and as such this development will provide encouragement for new occupants.
"The works will also provide much needed refurbishment of an important heritage building for Bathurst which is considered to provide a positive social impact in the locality."
Significant work is proposed for the ground floor, which, if approved, would affect the layout of the existing street-level tenancies.
One of the biggest changes would be the removal and relocation of the hole-in-the-wall coffee shop, Crema.
The SoEE states that Crema would be relocated to a foyer, giving it an area of 10.5 square metres.
The opening in the facade would then be replaced with new fixed glazing.
Other internal works proposed for the ground floor include, but are not limited to, the removal of several walls, doors and stairs; installation of a new lift; and addition of accessible washrooms.
King Law and Whiskey and Wags are the only existing tenancies on the ground floor that will remain unchanged in the redevelopment.
Outside, there are also plans to improve the building's facade.
"The front awning along George Street will be replaced and designed to more closely represent the original awning," the SoEE states.
"The front facade of the building will also be painted."
On the first and and second floors of the Webb Stores building, the new owner hopes to remove many non-structural internal walls to enable the creation of office spaces and tea rooms.
The SoEE also considers the impact of the development, and advises that parking arrangements will not be changed if the proposed work is approved.
Additional traffic is not expected to be generated either.
"The subject building has historically been used for all types of commercial development, including retail uses on all floors," the SoEE reads.
"The proposed development will not result in any increase in floor area within the existing building.
"Based on previous uses of the building throughout its life, it is not considered that the continuation of the proposed commercial land use of the building will result in any net increase in traffic generation."
The document concludes that the proposed development is permissible and suitable for approval by Bathurst Regional Council.
As part of the DA process, the applicant had to submit a Heritage Impact Statement that considers the effect of the proposed development on the heritage significance of the area.
Calare Civil's Robin White prepared the statement on behalf of the project manager for the Webb Stores development.
The Webb Stores building has been listed as a local heritage item in the NSW Heritage Register and in the Bathurst Local Environment Plan, making it a significant building.
Regarding the work, Ms White said the upgrade to the building for essential compliance for public safety and accessibility has been minimised and strategically designed to limit demolition and disturbance of fabric.
"The new work will have minimal effect on the broader heritage precinct or heritage items in the vicinity and no effect on the significance of the site," she said.
However, her Heritage Impact Statement does raise some elements of the proposal that could detrimentally impact heritage significance, such as the removal of two original windows on the to upper levels in the lift well area.
Ms White notes measures that would be taken to mitigate such issues.
Overall, she has determined that the proposed development will have no impact on the significance of the site or the broader heritage precinct.
"The buildings and land will continue to contribute to the assessed historic significance of the heritage item and the George Street area," she said.
