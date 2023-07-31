RE: One-woman protest disrupts removal of 100-year-old tree (July 31)
All the power to Cathie Hale in her one-woman protest outside of Greg Iacono Automotives.
The Iaconos are good people. Let's hope Ms Hale takes up the offer to work with them to replace the tree in question.
I am extremely pleased that NSW Police saw fit not to exercise their full power and jail or fine Ms Hale under the new anti-protest act that can see non-violent protesters thrown in jail for up to two years and fines of up to $22,000.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.