BATHURST Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley is counting his lucky stars after his Blowes Cup side narrowly overcame an Orange City team who he believes played the better football in the 17-16 result.
A late penalty got minor premiers Bulldogs the points at Pride Park but it was a far from fulfilling performance for the blue and golds as the finals draw closer.
Oxley praised his side for being able to get the job done against a Lions side that seemed to have an answer for most things the Bulldogs tried against them.
"Orange City would be disappointed because they certainly played the better football throughout the game. They had far more enthusiasm, playing for their season," he said.
"I think our players found it hard to get themselves into the right mental state to combat the energy that the Lions brought against them. They beat us at the breakdown, pressured our attack and we couldn't maintain possession.
"It was just a pure example of desire, and I know that Orange City now have to beat Emus to stay in touch with that semi-final race, and I certainly don't think that's an impossible task for them. That's all assuming that Dubbo beats Forbes, which isn't a certainty either.
"It's been quite a tight competition to finish the year."
It was a big turnaround from the 61-5 hammering that the Bulldogs handed out last time they played Orange City.
"The amount of improvement they showed between the first and second round clashes was phenomenal," Oxley said.
"The energy around the place is completely different. Obviously results help a lot, but even when they weren't winning they were still positive and a good club to visit.
"They've got some good footballers. They've got two players ... and they've got some strong juniors coming through over the last five years."
The win came at a cost for the Bulldogs as they lost Brad Glasson for the remainder of the season with a fractured thumb.
It's a blow for the Bulldogs ahead of this Saturday's testing final round game away to the Cowra Eagles.
"It means our club is further tested towards the end of the year," he said.
"Every club faces injuries, we're just dealing with ours at the pointy end of the season. Thanks to the strength of our second and third grade teams we've been able to deal with that throughout the year."
On the bright side for Bulldogs the weekend's results have secured a clean sweep of the first, second and third grade minor premierships with a round to spare.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.