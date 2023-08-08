THE Women's World Cup frenzy continues for avid football fans, who attended the 1880 Hotel to view the Australia v Canada match on Monday, July 31.
The hotel restaurant was packed with Aussie patriots from the Eglinton District Football Club (EDFC), who were able to enjoy the game from all angles, with three televisions screening the momentous occasion.
The game was full of twists and turns for Australia fans, with two early goals being contested due to the offside rule, which only added to the electric atmosphere.
A win for Australia meant that the Matildas would progress to the round of 16, a game which around 30 EDFC members will be attending.
And a win for Australia it was - as they triumphed over Canada with four goals to nil.
