Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Eglinton District Football Club at the 1880 Hotel to watch Women's World Cup

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 8 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Women's World Cup frenzy continues for avid football fans, who attended the 1880 Hotel to view the Australia v Canada match on Monday, July 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.