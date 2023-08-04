SHE'S a mother, a full-time employee, a dance instructor, and now Nikita Stewart can add small business owner to her ever-growing list of accomplishments.
And it's clear that with Ms Stewart's determination, her new business venture - Little Vintage Blends - will absolutely be a hit.
She purchased the coffee van only a few short weeks ago, as a means to combine her two loves: people and keeping busy.
"I've always wanted to own my own business," she said.
"I am honestly someone that needs to be doing things 24/7. I cannot sit down and relax. My relaxing time is doing things and being busy.
"And I feel like I'm a people person and I love to interact with people and I love to talk to people and I feel like this is definitely a big way to do all of that."
And it is all set to kick off this weekend, as Ms Stewart and the Little Vintage Blends van will be at the grand opening of Ashley Furniture, in the Bathurst Supa Centre, on Saturday, August 5.
There, you will be able to purchase anything and everything you can expect from a classic coffee caravan.
This includes a variety of different flavoured syrups, milks, tea and hot chocolate flavours, and even options to cater for your babies- whether human or fur.
"We have macadamia, hazelnut, butterscotch and vanilla syrups," Ms Stewart said.
"We have a bunch of different hot chocolate flavours that we're tying out like peppermint, chilli, white hot chocolate, and Peruvian, and basically any milk that you can think of, we will have it.
"We do babyccinos and puppuccinos as well. My dog actually tried a pupuccino the other day and loved it."
And for the summer months, the options will expand even further.
"Once it starts to warm up a bit, we will get into frappes and milkshakes and things like that," Ms Stewart said.
"And once it is more developed, I would love to start doing grazing boxes and takeaway cob loaves and things like that, to tap into the food side of it."
In the meantime, the van will be out and about, attending all the events you could possibly imagine, and will be looking to find a permanent home in the Bathurst region.
The Little Vintage Blends van will also be available to hire for functions, and according to Ms Stewart, it has the perfect aesthetic to nail the decorate brief, whatever it may be.
"It's vintage, and it's also simple at the same time, so when we do weddings or events, the host can sort of dress it up however they want to with any sort of colours. It's quite vast I feel," she said.
