Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

CSU Football to host annual Headspace Cup in partnership with Bathurst District Football

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE fundraising is a crucial aspect of the Headspace Cup, there's actually a trophy on the line and CSU Football Club wants it back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.