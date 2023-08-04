WHILE fundraising is a crucial aspect of the Headspace Cup, there's actually a trophy on the line and CSU Football Club wants it back.
Headspace Cup was launched by the university club, in partnership with Bathurst District Football (BDF), back in 2016, an initiative to raise funds and awareness for mental health.
Since its founding, the Bathurst football community has been raising more and more money every year, with 2023 to mark the eighth year of the initiative.
But there's also a trophy on offer, awarded to whoever accumulates the most points in matches involving CSU FC and BDF-affiliated clubs.
CSU FC president Sophie Norris said the Headspace Cup - which will run from August 4-6 - is the club's biggest event for the year.
"It just gets bigger and better every year," she said.
"More people are getting involved, more people are becoming familiar with it and all the other Bathurst clubs get around it."
There'll be a number of fundraising initiatives across the three days, starting with a trivia night on the Friday night at B-Town BBQ, with tickets available online.
Across Saturday and Sunday, CSU will have donation buckets and EFTPOS machines dispersed across Proctor Park.
BDF will also donate funds based on certain players scoring goals on the weekend.
BDF has actually held onto the Headspace Cup trophy for the past seven years according to Ms Norris and no doubt she'd love to see it back in the hands of the Stags and Vixens faithful.
"There's always been a trophy, it just hasn't left the BDF cabinet for a while unfortunately," she said.
"We've got a few top of the table clashes though, so we're crossing our fingers and we're hoping that we can really win it back this year.
"We won the first one and nothing since, so we're really hoping that this year can be the year that we make a change and hopefully some sunny weather will help us."
Ms Norris said CSU is extremely grateful for the support BDF shows every year.
"BDF is our biggest supporter for the Headspace Cup every year," she said.
"They also hedge their bets on us. They pledged donations if certain members of our committee score goals and stuff like that."
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said the Headspace Cup is a wonderful initiative.
"Headspace Cup has quickly become a tradition on the Bathurst football calendar," he said.
"We look forward to working with CSU FC every year, to help make this event as big as possible.
"We hope that our local clubs can once again support this terrific cause."
