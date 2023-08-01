Western Advocate
Bathurst Giants win their third straight AFL Central West senior men's tier one derby

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
BATHURST Giants have almost assured themselves of the first ticket to the AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final after recording their third straight win over rivals Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

