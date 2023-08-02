"I MIGHT get a bit emotional," Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce warned on Tuesday morning as she unveiled a renovated CBD property that will offer a lifeline to those doing it tough.
Ms Pearce didn't end up crying, but the fact she felt the need to issue the warning was an indication of how much the transitional housing project - and the property - means to her and the organisation.
"This is very special to us," she said. "This will remain in the community for many years to come.
"It will house young families that are doing it tough, but they are having a go. And when you support people who are vulnerable, they do well."
The central Bathurst property has been given a lengthy, thorough renovation by its owner, the Bathurst RSL Club, that has included a new roof, new ceilings and walls patched and chemically knitted back together.
Its first tenant was due to move in on Wednesday.
"The tenant that will go in is a beautiful young woman who has three kids," Ms Pearce said.
"She has intermittently been living in her car, but she has managed to get those kids to school every day."
Veritas House has been supporting her, Ms Pearce said, and "she is well on her way to independence and well on her way to living her best life - and this place will be that step".
The Veritas CEO said the genesis of the CBD property project was in a conversation a few years ago.
The situation in Bathurst was dire, she said ("so many people who are homeless, living in cars ... the refuges are full"), and she was loath to ask the Bathurst RSL Club for more help when it was already such a strong supporter of the organisation through other means.
But she decided "I've got to do it, I've got to ask".
"So I said to Ian [Bathurst RSL Club president Ian Miller], what are you doing with those properties [in the CBD]? That's how this sort of started to happen."
To underline the need for the services that Veritas House provides, Ms Pearce said the organisation works with about 900 people per year who are looking for help.
She said there were only about 40 properties that were available for rent in Bathurst in the last month and more than 200 people were competing for those properties.
"The median price [of the available properties] was $440 rent," she said. "That is completely unaffordable for our clients."
In speaking at the opening, Bathurst RSL Club president Mr Miller said the choice was clear when the board was presented with the idea for the project.
"Peter [Sargent, club CEO] brought this to us some years ago and there was a lot of talk about it. We knew that there was going to be a lot of expense," he said.
"But we also know that we claim to be, and are, the heart of the community.
"And as Ron [Hollebone] indicated in the boardroom at the time, you can't call yourself the heart of the community unless we back it up with actions. And that's what we've done here today."
He said the fact there were six of seven club directors at the property for the unveiling of its renovations "proves how important this project is".
Club CEO Mr Sargent, meanwhile, said the renovation of the property and its use as transitional housing is a "win-win-win".
"Although we have had some robust discussions in the boardroom about the dollars invested into this place, at the end of the day, it remains a club asset," he said.
"It's important as an organisation that we continue to maintain our assets. So we've actually returned an asset to a very liveable condition and therefore increased its value.
"But ultimately, the real benefit comes from being able to get people somewhere to live when they don't have a home - even if it's only for a transition stage until, with a bit of support from Veritas House, they can get on their feet and find their own accommodation and live more independently.
"I couldn't be more proud of the work we've done here today."
Mr Sargent said there would be many organisations that have similar unused properties that could be used to help those most vulnerable during the current housing crisis.
Bathurst RSL Club will lease the CBD property to Veritas House for a subsidised rent and Veritas House says it will offer the property to young people and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness as they access other support services through the not-for-profit organisation.
