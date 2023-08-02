Western Advocate
New life for renovated Bathurst RSL Club property in CBD

By Matt Watson
August 3 2023 - 4:30am
Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce (second from left) and Bathurst RSL Club president Ian Miller (third from left) and CEO Peter Sargent (fifth from left) in the CBD house that will be used as a transitional property. Picture by James Arrow.
"I MIGHT get a bit emotional," Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce warned on Tuesday morning as she unveiled a renovated CBD property that will offer a lifeline to those doing it tough.

