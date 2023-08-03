Affordable living with great potential

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday August 4: 20 Mount McDonald Road, Lyndhurst:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 20 Mount McDonald Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Located in the quiet country village of Lyndhurst in Central West NSW, this property provides a neat and comfortable home that is well maintained and sits on an easy to manage block.
20 Mount McDonald Road provides owners a peaceful rural environment away from the hustle and bustle of the larger towns and cities, but close enough to access facilities and entertainment if needed.
As you walk up the small steps onto the gorgeous front verandah, you will feel the relaxed atmosphere and cosy nature of the property.
This country home offers two generous sized bedrooms that are clean and comfortable, one bathroom with toilet and shower over a clawfoot bath, and an internal laundry.
There is also a smaller room that would be perfect as a parent's retreat or home office, along with a sunroom at the rear of the home that would make the ideal kids rumpus area or simply a spot to sit back and relax with a warm drink and a good book.
20 Mount McDonald Road provides a combined kitchen and dining area that features the ideal country-style kitchen that is easy to clean and has plenty of storage and a breakfast bar for informal dining.
The lounge room is full of light and also has a reverse-cycle air conditioner to keep you warm and cosy during winter, and nice and cool during the warmer summer months. The home also has the added bonus of solar panels which will help keep those electricity bills to a minimum.
Outside the home at the rear you will find a small patio area for that morning coffee and taking in the fresh air. There is also a second toilet, good sized garden shed, and a garage with rear access.
The current owners have some wonderful gardens on the property with a good mixture of mature trees, shrubs, and a succulent garden. For those with a green thumb, there is plenty of opportunity to improve on these gardens even further and create your own green paradise.
With Wyangala Dam just a half hour drive away, 20 Mount McDonald also makes the perfect home with plenty of room to park up the boat and store your fishing gear ready to go at the drop of a hat.
The village of Lyndhurst is very friendly and you will quickly make friends with the locals at the Lyndhurst Takeaway, the Royal Hotel, or the Lyndhurst Golf Club.
