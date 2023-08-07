Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Zig Zag Railway welcomes over 9000 passengers since re-opening in May

Updated August 7 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOLLOWING devastating bushfires in 2013 and then again in 2019, the iconic Zig Zag Railway faced an uncertain future

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.