FOR the team at Kenny Spring Solicitors, 2022 was the first time they could enter the Carillon Business Awards, and it turned out to be a very fruitful year.
Not only did they pick up three category wins at the gala dinner, but the law firm took home the biggest award of the night, Business of the Year.
Kenny Spring Solicitors chief executive officer Simone Corby said it was a surprise and an honour to come away with the trophy.
"We were absolutely blown away to take out the overall award," she said.
"I think we were optimistic we might have a chance in some of the individual categories, but we didn't go in with any expectation that we would take out the overall prize."
Her comments were echoed by Kenny Spring principal Angus Edwards.
"It was a shock, but also great recognition, not just for me as the business owner, but the whole team for all the work everybody puts in every day," he said.
Business owners often feel shy about entering themselves for awards and spruiking their work, but it is something they are urged to do.
Ms Corby said the Carillon Business Awards are a great opportunity to reflect on all the things your business and staff do well as you put the submission together.
"It provides you a great chance to sit down and think about all the little things that you've done over the 12 months that tell the story about who your business is, where you've been and where you're going," she said.
"If nothing else, being able to see that picture of how you've grown, how you've developed and how you've improved helps you with setting your goals for the next 12 months, so that exercise alone is really important for your business.
"If you can put pen to paper and celebrate it, and share it with your team, thank them for all of the hard work they've done, then it's a really powerful tool for your business, whether you win, lose or otherwise."
For those businesses that do win, there are opportunities for them to qualify for other awards in the state.
After winning Business of the Year in 2022, Kenny Spring Solicitors moved on to the regional business awards as a finalist representing Bathurst.
While Kenny Spring didn't win its two categories, being part of the awards was still a great experience.
"We saw the calibre of the businesses and we were very humbled to be there in their company and thrilled for them to win," Ms Corby said.
The 2023 Carillon Business Awards are not far away and, although Kenny Spring Solicitors is ineligible for the top honour, the business hopes to see success again.
The business itself has entered the Excellence in Small Business category, while solicitor Shanaya Stapleton has been entered into Outstanding Young Business Leader, and Mr Edwards is hoping for back-to-back wins in the Outstanding Business Leader category.
He encouraged businesses that have not yet entered the awards to make a submission before the August 4, 2023 deadline.
"The more entries that are in there, the better, and sometimes businesses you might not know about, you get to hear their story and see how they're going as well," Mr Edwards said.
To find out more or to enter, visit the Carillon Business Awards website.
The gala dinner will be held on September 9, 2023 at Bathurst Goldfields, and tickets for the event can be purchased now.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
