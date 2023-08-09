A MAN who begged police to be thrown in the "tank" has apologised to the court for his drunken tirade.
Ronnie Phillip Charles Lovett, 36, of McIntosh Place, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to behaving offensively in public, having a knife and failing to appear in court.
Court documents said Lovett was at the gaming room at the Dudley Hotel in Bathurst about 2.20pm on June 1, 2023 where he stored a knife in a plastic holder.
Lovett played the machine for 10 minutes until a group of people arrived, and left at 2.40pm.
The following day about 2.20pm, police went to the hotel and spoke with the manager, who had made a report about the knife.
Police were shown CCTV footage of Lovett placing the weapon in the holder, before they were given the knife that had been temporarily stored in a clear takeaway container.
A hostile Lovett was found by police outside of the hotel about 10.20pm the same day.
After he was asked by police about having a knife at the hotel, Lovett said he was at a barbecue with friends and forgot he had it in his pocket.
He also told police he stored it into the plastic holder because he didn't want to be caught in breach of his intensive correction order.
The court heard Lovett then became aggressive with police and asked to be put in "the tank".
"I've got nowhere to sleep, lock me up. I'll play up if you don't put me in the tank. How's about that?" Lovett asked.
Police warned Lovett not to make threats when he said "I will 'cause I couldn't give a (expletive) right now".
"You know where I'm going? I'm going to the station, I'm gonna kick on that (expletive) door until you take me to the (expletive) dock because I'm intoxicated," Lovett said.
"I promise ya, I give you my (expletive) word. I give you my word Constable. I will be down there after the next schooner."
Lovett then walked away from police and went back inside the hotel's gambling room.
He was arrested a short time later and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
In relation to the failing to appear charge, Lovett was absent when his matter was called at Bathurst Local Court on July 12, 2023, which was a breach of his bail conditions.
Despite being represented by the Aboriginal Legal Service, Lovett spoke directly to Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to deliver an apology about his behaviour.
Lovett said it had a lot to do with his drinking, which had proved to be a "hard battle".
"It was disrespectful for me to do that. I'm trying to pull my head in, I've been sober for a few days now," Lovett said.
"I'm a bad drunk, I know that. I apologise, I shouldn't have behaved like that. I'm ashamed.
"It's hard to give up alcohol because you can just walk into a shop and get it."
Ms Ellis described Lovett as his own "worst enemy" and said now was the time for him to focus on rehabilitation.
"You're not a bad person, you're just very difficult when you're drunk. Everyone who crosses you knows that," Ms Ellis said.
Lovett was placed on an 18-month community correction order with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol.
He was also fined $200.
