THERE'S 100 million reasons why Bathurst residents are flocking to their newsagency.
They're all hoping to be the recipients of the second-biggest Australian lottery win in history.
With demand for tickets strong, Keppel Street Newsagency part-owner Urvish Damwala is doing his best to help customers win big, running a syndicate in this week's big draw.
Mr Damwala said he monitors the lotto numbers and hand picks the ones he thinks are most likely to appear.
"Normal games are about luck, but this is about method," Mr Damwala said.
"We pick the numbers for the customers, that's what we do and we prepare the syndicates, and if they win they keep coming back.
The $100 million Powerball - which will be drawn on Thursday, August 3, is estimated to attract around half of Australia's adult population to purchase a ticket.
And Mr Damwala said, while he can't put a number on how many people have purchased tickets from the newsagency, he has definitely noticed an increase in customers.
"It's $100 million and you never know," Mr Damwala said.
Though very excited for every customer he helps win a lotto prize, Mr Damwala said it's very important people remain sensible.
"If they're playing, play responsible and safely. Don't spend more money then they can afford," he said.
Meanwhile, Trinity News and Gifts owner Rod Bryon said the Trinity Heights newsagency is also experiencing an influx of customers ahead of the big draw.
"Interest has spiked, naturally, and when people come in and buy a ticket for it they always want the winning ticket, and I can't understand why," Mr Bryon said, laughing.
"If I had a dollar for every person who asked me for the winning ticket, I wouldn't be a newsagent."
The $100 million lotto draw closes at 7.30pm on Thursday, August 3.
