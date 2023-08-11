BEING told you have cancer turns lives upside down, and stressing about the financial implications of the diagnosis is the last thing people should have to worry about.
So local organisation Bathurst Cancer Assistance Network (Can Assist) is trying to ease the burden.
And a $10,000 donation from Tour de Cure is set to help a lot of people in ways unimaginable for those who haven't experienced battling cancer.
Tour de Cure is an Australian-wide charity that raises money to go towards cancer related organisations, and Bathurst Can Assist was lucky enough to be the latest donation recipient.
"A donation of $10,000 was recently given to Bathurst Can Assist which will greatly assist many patients," Bathurst Can Assist president Gen Croaker said.
"We are extremely grateful."
All money raised by Bathurst Can Assist goes directly back into the Bathurst Local Government Area.
Anyone recently diagnosed with cancer, or those experiencing a re-occurence of a previous diagnoses, living in the 2795 post code, is eligible to apply for assistance.
The money goes towards medications required for treatment, any home improvements needed, like installing hand rails or ramps, hiring equipment like wheel chairs or walkers, and also household bills like gas and electricity.
Ms Croaker said essentially anything necessary to ensure the patient has the best quality of life possible under the circumstances.
And the more information the organisation can provide the community the better, Ms Croaker said.
"It is very important for the community to know the role of Can Assist," she said.
"And how to obtain assistance and that all funds donated or raised are used for local patients in the 2795 post code."
For anyone needing assistance, claim forms are available at Daffodil Cottage or by contacting Can Assist on 6331 1601.
And any donations are incredibly appreciated. Not only by Can Assist, but by the Bathurst patients going through something no one should ever have to.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.