Transport for NSW is hoping to recruit 26 apprentices from Dubbo and the wider west region for its 2024 intake.
TfNSW hopes to hire more than 100 apprentices to work on major projects across NSW. It includes 26 for the western region, 40 for north, 30 for south and nine from Sydney.
The western region covers 60 per cent of the state, including Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange.
First year civil construction apprentice Tray Blattman became an apprentice to learn civil engineering "from the ground up".
"For someone that would be a mature aged apprentice I can tell you from experience that Transport for NSW is worth taking the leap as there is always support for you," he said.
"For the young adults just leaving school you won't find a better company in this industry with such a wide range of roles you can undertake."
Mr Blattman is currently with the Dubbo maintenance crew.
"I have done quite a range of different tasks from fixing potholes, reinstalling guide posts, shoulder stabilisation, call outs for traffic incidents, minor patching of roads and assessments of the network," he said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the apprenticeships were designed to kick-start careers for school leavers and anyone looking to enter the workforce.
The 2024 Apprentice and Trainee Program hopes to have 20 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation and 50 per cent female representation.
Transport for NSW director of maintenance and delivery John Soars said he wanted to improve Aboriginal and female representation across the company.
"Last year's intake saw 47 per cent of positions filled by females while Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation is currently at 20 per cent, and we're eager to build on this," he said.
In 2024 there are opportunities available across 11 disciplines, including civil construction, heavy diesel mechanics, bridge construction, electrical, painting and blasting, business administration, project management, marketing and communications, finance and safety, environment and quality and metal fabricating.
Last year 74 per cent of apprentices and trainees went on to secure permanent employment at TfNSW.
Applications opened on Monday and will close at midnight on August 27.
Visit jobs.transport.nsw.gov.au.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
