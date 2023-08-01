Have we just wrapped up July or January?
Bathurst has record its warmest July on record, bettering average maximum temperatures recorded at both the airport and old agricultural station.
The city recorded an average top temperature of 14.22 degrees throughout July, 2023.
The previous maximum average high was 14 degrees in 2013.
It was just as warm down the Mitchell Highway too.
Orange's balmy July - the middle of winter and a month we can normally bank on seeing snow - had meteorologists searching for the record books.
The city's average maximum temperature for July, 2023 was almost a whole 2.5 degrees above the long-term mean of 9.5 degrees.
That mark of 11.87 degrees is the highest average maximum recorded at the city's official weather station at the Orange Airport since records begun being taken there 24 years ago.
It betters high water marks of 11.34 degrees in 2017 and previously 11.14 degrees in 2013.
Orange's overall average temperature for July 2023 - which incorporates maximum and minimum temperatures - was also a record high of 6.6 degrees for the Orange Airport station.
It comes on the back of a winter warmer in July right across the country, and further abroad too.
Sydney recorded its warmest July on record, hitting a mean top temperature 19.91 degrees in 2023.
Parts of Sydney topped 26 degrees on the weekend and beaches were packed when temperatures almost reached the midsummer average.
Worldwide, earlier this month, July was on course to mark the planet's warmest month in recorded history.
In a statement issued by Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on July 27, the World Meteorological Organization said last month was "on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record".
According to the WMO, "the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record".
The warm weather will continue this week, too, with Bathurst expected to hit a top of 18 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
