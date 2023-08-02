WESTS Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley was full of praise for the effort that Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfeld has shown across the club's two-game winning run to start the season.
Whitfeld has scored three times across the Tigers' wins over the Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks and has proven a handful for opposing defences to deal with due to her pace.
The winger added to her personal highlight reel in the 10-0 win over the Sharks by scooping up a loose ball inside her own 20m and leaving the pursuing Cronulla players in her wake on her way to the try line.
It was a historic performance from Whitfeld who produces 21 runs for 292 metres, putting her second on the all-time NRLW list for single game run metres.
In an interview with NRL.com Kimmorley said he wasn't surprised to see the winger enjoying her share of early season success.
"She carries the ball tough and she trains hard," he said.
"She takes everything on board that we tell her. She's a perfect example for the girls in our team - they are sponges for information.
"They want to get better; they want to learn; they have lots of questions."
Kimmorley hasn't ruled out the possibility of moving Whitfeld off the left edge if it could prove to be a benefit for the team.
"When we had our initial conversations when we recruited her, she told me she'd like to play wing but also wanted the possibility of playing centre," he said.
"Time will tell what she'll be best suited at. We don't want to do is say 'no' to anyone. We want to encourage them and see what they can do.
"She has an athletic background, and she moved away from home to chase her dream. She's been outstanding for us. She always looks like she's going to make a line-break on every carry."
The league-leading Tigers travel to play the Raiders this Sunday for round three.
