Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfeld lavished with praise by Wests Tigers coach Brett Kimmorley

August 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTS Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley was full of praise for the effort that Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfeld has shown across the club's two-game winning run to start the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.