A MAN who got behind the wheel of a car shortly after taking illegal drugs has lost his licence for months.
Craig Rowe, 47, of Ranken Street, Eglinton was absent in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 when he was convicted of driving with drugs in his blood.
Court documents said police were patrolling the Bathurst area in a marked vehicle about 5.15pm on March 11, 2023 when they saw a white K2 Great Wall travelling along Russell Street.
Police stopped the vehicle before they went and approached the driver, who was later identified as Rowe.
He was subject to a roadside drug test, which came back positive to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for meth as well as cannabis.
Rowe's analysis was confirmed by forensic analysis.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed - who spoke on behalf of an absent Rowe - said it wasn't the matter of his driving that caught the attention of police.
Mr Naveed said with Rowe a father of two children, "having a licence would certainly assist".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Rowe had three prior driving with drug charges, with the most recent in 2021.
"It's regrettable that he is still using drugs," Ms Ellis said.
Rowe was disqualified from driving for nine months.
