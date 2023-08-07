A LONG-PLANNED renovation of the lounge bar at the Bathurst RSL Club is making good progress as a mid-September deadline starts to appear on the horizon.
"They've really ripped in," club CEO Peter Sargent said of those who are at work on the makeover at the club.
"All the deconstruction work is now done and they've started the reconstruction work.
"I'm really excited about what the lounge bar and cafe area is going to look like when it's finished because we've upgraded and updated the design and we've got brand new furniture, carpet, we're relining walls and refacing the bar.
"In terms of the layout of the club, it's not a big change. But cosmetically and visually, it will be."
Mr Sargent told the Advocate in June that the club would invest about $560,000 in the first renovation for the lounge bar since 2015.
"We had planned to start this renovation 18 months ago," he said last week.
"But there was COVID and the uncertainty around the economy and the uncertainty, really, about the club's trading conditions.
"And that was compounded further by the availability of materials and lead times of materials and trades. Once we decided to press the button, we still had to wait quite a while to get trades and materials engaged.
"All of those things have led to an 18-month delay, which has probably been good."
Club president Ian Miller said the works - including raising the roof by nearly 800 millimetres - will make the club "much more open, airy and inviting".
Improved acoustic tiles are also being put in as part of the renovation.
"That's something that we're very conscious of because of our neighbourhood policy," Mr Miller said. "We try to minimise the noise that goes into the neighbourhood."
He said the timing for the renovation was also important.
"We had to be very mindful, from the club's point of view, about how we minimised the impact on the members.
"You can't do it in the middle of December.
"We tried to pick a period where we'd have a minimum impact on the members and a minimum impact on our bottom line."
The renovation got started last month and the club is targeting September 16 (when a show is booked in to play in the auditorium) as its deadline.
