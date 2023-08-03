DEVASTATING wildfires are ravaging Canada's countryside, but two Bathurst men will be playing their part to help combat them.
Zeak Smith and Andrew Fletcher, who are both State Emergency Service volunteers, will both fly out of Australia to Vancouver on Friday, to assist in Canada's fight against wildfires that have been raging since March.
For Mr Smith, it's the first time he's embarked on an international trip on behalf of the SES, but for Mr Fletcher it'll be his second trip to Canada this year, having returned from a month a service in late June.
While he knows it'll be hard work and long days, Mr Smith said he's looking forward to the opportunity to work abroad.
"It's going to be a lot of hard work but I think it's a great opportunity to use a lot of the skills that I have learnt at the SES," he said.
"Taking those skills internationally is a huge benefit to myself and, hopefully, the local Canadian people as well."
Mr Smith will be in logistic support, working in Kamloops, almost four hours north-east of Vancouver, the provincial capital of British Colombia.
His role will see him help manage equipment in and out of the base camp and its work he's familiar with.
"I worked extensively through the floods last year and the year before and the fires in 2019," he said.
"I've done quite a lot of deployments around the state but this is my first international one."
Mr Fletcher will be the finance chief at the Kamloops base.
"The reality is these people are in dire straits and they need our help," he said.
That's what we do as volunteers. We're here to provide help wherever we can."
Mr Fletcher will be helping fight a fire that has a front of "several hundred kilometres".
"These fires are getting more and more regular," he said.
"The problem with this one is that it's actually in the mountains. Last time I was in Alberta and it was a bit flatter and easier to access.
"This one's going to be a little bit problematic."
Mr Fletcher said he's proud to represent the Central West, the SES and Australia while over in Canada.
The region will also be represented by Dubbo's Karen Cho, who will jet off to Canada alongside Mr Smith and Mr Fletcher, who will form a group of 15 volunteers from across NSW.
Mr Fletcher said the cost of getting to Canada will be covered by the Canadian Government through the National Resource Sharing Centre.
Their days are usually 14 hours long for 14 consecutive days, before a break for a few days before another fortnight, before returning home.
The Canadian wildfires begun back in March, but their intensity increased at the start of June.
As the worst wildfire season in recorded Canadian and North American history, 11 of the 13 provinces and territories have been affected, with the worst fires in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.
Canada has received help not just from Australia but New Zealand, the United States, South Africa, France, Spain, Portugal, Chile and Costa Rica, just to name a few.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.