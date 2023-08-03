Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Zeak Smith and Andrew Fletcher headed to Canada to help fight wildfires

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:46am, first published August 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEVASTATING wildfires are ravaging Canada's countryside, but two Bathurst men will be playing their part to help combat them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.