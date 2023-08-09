WHETHER it was a joyous jive or chasing down a burglar, Carole Eastment was quick on her feet.
And yes, she really did bust a thief robbing their holiday house before chasing them down screaming, "Stop thief!", giving them such a fright they dropped the stolen money, their wallet and ID.
That was Mrs Eastment to a tee; brave, protective, and a little theatrical. But what's life without a little theatrics, especially for someone who shone as brightly as the sun on a stage.
Destined to be a star right from the start, Mrs Eastment made her presence in this world noticed the second she entered as a twin - much to the surprise of her parents Jack and Irene McKay who were only expecting one new baby.
Born at Bathurst Base Hospital on September 9, 1943, Mrs Eastment and her twin Robyn joined older brother Malcolm in the family home.
Eventually, her parents had two more daughters - Judith and Marrion - and the five siblings enjoyed a fun, loving upbringing in Bathurst, surrounded by aunties, uncles and cousins.
Attending Bathurst Public and Bathurst High, it was during her youth that Mrs Eastment found her feet - quite literally.
She began dance lessons with her sisters, under the guidance of renowned teacher Dolly McKinnon.
And this was the catalyst for a lifetime of performing.
Mrs Eastment's talents became multi-faceted. She developed skills in more than just dance, which led her to success in countless eisteddfods, concerts and shows for the Carillon Theatrical Society.
After finishing school, Mrs Eastment worked as a receptionist at a local real estate, Goldsbrough Mort, and then as a secretary at Bathurst Base Hospital.
Thoroughly enjoying the social scene of Bathurst, Mrs Eastment attended many balls and dances with her friends.
And in a serendipitous series of events, its through her love of dancing and the social connections she made that she met her other love - a young man by the name of Torpy.
The young couple fell in love and married in 1966.
They welcomed their first child into the world in 1967, a little boy named Scott. Then a few years later in 1970, a daughter was born - Janelle.
Content with their little family of four, the couple made their forever home at 35 Russell St - a flat on top of Mr Eastment's business, Eastment Spares.
The workshop became a sanctuary for family and friends, with many fun nights had on the premises.
The family enjoyed trips to Narrabeen during the Christmas holidays. So much so, Mr and Mrs Eastment ended up purchasing a holiday home in the area.
The very holiday home Mrs Eastment protected from the burglar.
With family being of great importance to Mrs Eastment, she ensured she planned trips to catch up with her sisters as they all moved away. She cherished the time she spent with her sisters and the beautiful memories they created together - especially singing and dancing.
Possessing the moves, the voice and the heart of a performer, Mrs Eastment secured many roles in theatre productions; including 'Annie' in Annie Get Your Gun, and 'Dolly' in a production of Hello Dolly.
Whether she was in a leading role, or working behind the scenes, Mrs Eastment's contributions to performance and theatre in Bathurst was unwavering.
She shared her love of dancing with the next generation, teaching the art of dance until she was 40.
While she retired from teaching, Mrs Eastment remained very involved in theatre, continuing on as a choreographer with the Carillon Theatrical Society.
She dedicated over 50 years of her life to the Bathurst Eisteddfod, and if anyone needed something choreographed it was Mrs Eastment they called.
But her contributions to the community extended far beyond the confines of a theatre.
She was also the president of the Bathurst Women's Golf Club, a volunteer at Meals on Wheels and the Bathurst Hospital Auxiliary, and a dedicated carer and support person for friends and family.
In 2012, Mrs Eastment was acknowledged for her years of dedication to the community, when she was named Bathurst Citizen of the Year.
Her longstanding efforts were again rewarded in 2015, when she was inducted into the list of Bathurst Living Legends.
However, her greatest role in life was being a grandmother to Lachlan, Will, Fin and Lana. A title she wore the the utmost pride.
Her love for her grandchildren knew no bounds. And it was the love and support of family that helped her through the tough times life threw at her. Including the loss of her husband, twin sister and close friend, all within a short space of time.
In the later years of her life, Mrs Eastment became ill and house bound until she died peacefully on June 28, 2023.
But it was clear by the number if visitors and phone calls she received during this time, that Mrs Eastment was incredibly loved. And had made a huge impact on many people in the Bathurst community.
