Marian Renshaw named Western Region Academy of Sport's Coach of the Year

Updated August 1 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
ONE of Bathurst's most experienced sporting mentors, Marian Renshaw, was recognised for her tireless effort in promoting and developing junior talent when she was named the 2023 Western Region Academy of Sport's Coach of the Year.

