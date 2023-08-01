ONE of Bathurst's most experienced sporting mentors, Marian Renshaw, was recognised for her tireless effort in promoting and developing junior talent when she was named the 2023 Western Region Academy of Sport's Coach of the Year.
Renshaw has played a major role in helping shape the WRAS team as one of the most dynamic and feared cycling squads across New South Wales during almost a decade working for the academy.
Renshaw was humbled to receive the honour and said that the joy from seeing riders grow and learn over years of training is what keeps her coming back.
"There's nothing more pleasing for any person doing than something they enjoy while they can see the benefits of that work," she said.
"All children can succeed, it's just a matter of it they want to or not. They all have it within themselves and everyone is extremely different to coach.
"It's wonderful to be acknowledged as a coach but it's not something you do by yourself, it's something you do with all the people around you."
Renshaw said it's been great not just watching the riders develop but also witnessing the WRAS program itself evolve during her eight years with the academy.
"We're extremely lucky at a regional level that we've had great numbers and great development with S&C [strength and conditioning] training coming into the scope through WRAS," she said.
"We have Dan Bunyan on board in that area at the moment and he's been absolutely wonderful as a coach. The kids are extremely lucky to have that. And when we do get together we have a group that are capable of pushing each other to their limits.
"WRAS has been one of the most talented academies throughout NSW, especially when it comes to cycling."
Renshaw is in the midst of leading several of her WRAS athletes towards the upcoming AusCycling Junior Road State Championships next month.
They'll look to use the sixth and final round of the Northwave Junior Road Series at Port Macquarie this weekend as their last big hit out before state titles.
"AusCycling have their Northwave series currently going on for the juniors. We have two girls who are doing well in that - Charlotte Lovett in under 17s and Jenna Gallagher in under 15s," she said.
"They're both a part of the WRAS program at the moment. Jenna's coming second on the ladder at the moment ahead of the Port Macquarie Junior Tour, where it will all be decided, and this will be their last event before states.
"They're both making excellent progress. Charlotte goes up into under 19s next year, which will be a major step, and she's been working towards that in the gym and she's trying to get more kilometres in than what you'd normally do.
"They've both also been riding really well at club level and this weekend will be big for both of them. If Jenna plays her cards right she could come back as the leader of the series while Charlotte's looking to improve from fourth spot."
The state championships take place at the Hunter Region over September 9 and 10.
If those athletes successfully qualify from the state carnival it will be a quick turnaround for the 2023 AusCycling Masters and Juniors Road National Championships at Shepparton across September 21 to 24.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
