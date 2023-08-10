A WOMAN has been warned of jail time should she get behind the wheel again, after she was busted by police driving without a licence.
Wanphilun Wannachai, 52, of Annesley Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to driving with a suspended licence.
Court documents said Wannachai was driving a blue Honda Jazz west along the Great Western Highway in Hartley about 9.30am on June 22, 2023 when she was stopped by police.
Suspecting her licence was suspended, police asked Wannachai for her licence.
After doing checks on the RMS system, police found Wannachai had been suspended for three months until May 20, 2023 for demerit point accumulation.
The court heard the suspension was extended by the RMS for Wannachai to complete the Increased Traffic Offender Penalty Knowledge Test, which she had not done.
Through the use of a court appointed interpreter, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Wannachai why she was driving, particularly with a "not so good" record.
"I made a mistake, I was in a rush to see my grand-kids and I forgot about my licence," Wannachai said through the use of the interpreter.
Ms Ellis said while she could send Wannachai to prison for 12 months and issue a $5,500 fine given this was her second offence in a short period of time, she would offer one last opportunity.
"I'm not going to send you to jail today but you have to understand that is what is going to happen if you do this again," Ms Ellis said.
Wannachai was placed on a 12-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for six months.
