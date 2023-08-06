Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Aqua Park set to return to Chifley Dam in November, 2023

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW equipment and more certainty around water quality have been promised ahead of the next season for the Bathurst Aqua Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.