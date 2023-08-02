Hockey one. Hockey two. Hockey three... legends were honoured for their service to the sport at the Masters Half State championships held in Parkes.
The championships ran from July 28-30, attracting 55 teams from the southern half of the state, with Bathurst represented in six divisions.
Bathurst 35s divisions one placed runner-up losing 1-0 to Norther Beaches, Bathurst 35s division three won 3-1 against the Far South Coast while Bathurst 55s won their division 5-0 against Illawarra South Coast.
The remaining three teams, Bathurst 35s division four placed third, Bathurst 40s division two placed fifth and Bathurst 45s placed equal fourth in their respective divisions.
In addition to their teams' success on the field, three Bathurst players, Wendy Hastings, Julie George and Elizabeth Smith all received a Waratah Service to Association Award from Hockey NSW Masters for their dedication to the sport.
Smith, at 81, was also honoured as the third most senior player at the Southern NSW Masters Championships behind Gail Pringle, 83 of Orange and Dubbo's Lyn Blinkhorne, at 82.
For the three Bathurst players, who have almost 200 years playing experience between them, the awards were a huge honour and welcome recognition for their contribution to the sport they love.
Hastings, who has been involved in hockey at a masters level for 34 years, said the awards honoured a player's involvement at a club, coaching, managing or umpiring level.
"I'm 68 this year and it's my 34th year involved in masters... half of my life has been in masters. These girl are the same."
George, who said she has been playing the sport "forever" said she has been involved in masters for 30 years.
"I was a convenor for six or seven years, president of the women's hockey association and assistant secretary," she said.
She has also been on the NSW Master's committee, "done the draw four or five times" and played since she was eight.
The last two masters competitions have been particularly notable, because she had her two girls with her.
"It was very special," she said of the 2023 competition.
"Mandy (who last year returned to the sport after a lengthy battle with bowel cancer) got a hat trick on the weekend," she said.
Smith, who started playing hockey in high school and at 81 has no intentions of putting down her hockey stick, said she loved being part of the sport.
"I went when Bathurst first entered masters in 1986," she said.
"The competition started in 1985 in Newcastle, and Bathurst had their first team in Tamworth (the following year).
"We had one team and we won it. Since then I've been involved (at masters level) every year bar one; when they had it on the long weekend in June. I couldn't go because we had a business.
"But I've been here ever since," she said adding over the years she has not only been involved as a player, but also in a coaching capacity.
"And I still play (in the Bathurst competition) now."
Smith, who can play "anywhere on the field" but most recently as a high striker / centre forward, said the best thing about masters is the camaraderie.
"I just get out of life and go to masters for the weekend and I don't want to go home," she laughed.
She said she plans to compete in 2024 at Moorebank, and is looking forward to when Bathurst hosts the full state competition in 2025.
"I'm aiming to be the oldest player.
"We (Bathurst) had the oldest in the state in 1989, and she was 63, and I remember thinking... God I'll never be playing hockey at 63.
"Twenty years later I'm still on the field," she laughed.
