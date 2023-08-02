Western Advocate
Hockey stalwarts Wendy Hastings, Liz Smith and Julie George honoured

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
Julie George, Liz Smith and Wendy Hastings, were all honoured at the 2023 Hockey NSW Masters Half State Championship, held in Parkes.
Hockey one. Hockey two. Hockey three... legends were honoured for their service to the sport at the Masters Half State championships held in Parkes.

