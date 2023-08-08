Western Advocate
Stewart Street Vet share top tips for Pet Dental Health Month

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
August 8 2023 - 10:30am
AUGUST is National Pet Dental Health Month, and one Bathurst vet is encouraging pet owners to ensure that their furry friends can maintain squeaky clean dental hygiene.

