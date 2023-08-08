AUGUST is National Pet Dental Health Month, and one Bathurst vet is encouraging pet owners to ensure that their furry friends can maintain squeaky clean dental hygiene.
Stewart Street Veterinary Clinic partner Ewald Jooste said it could be estimated that approximately 80 per cent of cats and dogs will have some form of dental disease by the time they are three years old.
"Dental disease is probably one of the most common diseases that dogs and cats get," he said.
And though there are varying degrees of dental disease, the impact on your pets can be quite serious, and even deadly.
"For the animal, it can be painful, and it can progress to loss of teeth eventually and loss of function," Mr Jooste said.
"It can also lead to other diseases because of the bacteria in the mouth, in the diseased tooth environment, which is very close to the blood vessels and the circulation and the bacteria can spread there to other parts of the body like the kidneys or the liver or the heart."
But according to Mr Jooste, there are plenty of ways that you can prevent poor pet health.
"The most important thing is to brush their teeth," he said.
Mr Jooste recommended that all pets have their teeth brushed at least once a day, with a soft bristled toothbrush and a special dog or cat toothpaste.
And the best way to make sure that your pet is comfortable with the process, is by training them while they're young.
"Start them young, train them as little puppies to get used to you playing with their mouth," he said.
He also recommended dental health toys, and chewing on bones as a natural way to break down the layers of plaque and bacteria on the teeth.
But he warned that bones can be risky as they have the capacity to break and crack the teeth, or become choking hazards.
"And you can look at their diet, any sugary, sweet treats or things that contain a lot of carbohydrates, it's going to feed the bacteria," he said.
"There are special diets and foods ... that usually contain a biscuit which is a bit bigger and a bit harder and a bit more crunchy, that's a natural way to get the bacteria and the plaque," he said.
For those that may be concerned about the dental health of their furry friends, Mr Jooste said that the best way to keep their pets in good health, is by regularly checking their dental hygiene.
This can be done by paying attention to the smell of their breath.
"First thing is the smell, second thing, you can check their teeth, and if you're not comfortable checking, take it to the vet," he said.
Taking your pet to the vet for a regular dental health check is something that Mr Jooste said was extremely important, and would recommend it at least once a year.
"I think that it is vital to have them checked out on a regular basis," he said.
