Rink three - final - Men's Minor Pairs: Well, what a match, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer opened the scoring against Ron Hollebone and Terry James to be 8-2 by the fifth. Team James fought back to hold Team Shurmer on eight points for eight ends and continued to dominate to be 25-9 up by the 16th. Team Shurmer was not going to lay down though and dug the deepest I think a lot of bowlers have not seen for quite some time. For the next five ends Team Shurmer took the wins in each end and picked up six points in the last end to win the match and the Championship 26-25, welcome to A grade to you both.