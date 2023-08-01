We note with sadness that Jill, wife of member Bruce Rich passed away during the week. Her funeral will be held on Friday.
Social Bowls
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
It was a beautiful clear, sunny afternoon - perfect Bathurst winter weather. It brought out 28 players, including quite a few visitors. It was also great to see Lola Noonan back on the green and playing well after a long absence. We had Owen and Cathy Smythe from Lake Macquarie and several players from Majellan, getting some practice for the upcoming Pennants season.
Game one, rink nine: Owen Smythe and Denis Oxley had a commanding lead over their opponents Pat Duff and Cathy Smythe with a score of 22-2 after twelve ends. Pat and Cathy got into double figures, 11, by the sixteenth end, and then cleaned up the last three ends to finish up winners on 29-18.
Game two, rink 10: A close game resulted when Trevor Sharpin, Robert Keady and Lola Noonan played Ray Noonan, Ian Shaw and U3A member Mick Hope. Trevor's team were out first, leading 8-1 when Shorty's team caught and passed them two ends later. Shorty and co led 15-11 after thirteen ends when Trevor's side had a very strong run of six ends, gathering in twelve shots to lead 23-15. Shorty's team won the last two ends and six shots but fell short by two. The final score: 23-21.
Game three, rink 11: Alby Homer, Peter Drew and Barry McPherson played Mick Sewell, Noel Whitney and Paul Rodenhuis in a very close game that was decided at the last end. The lead swung back and forth six times while the score was level three times. From the twelfth end with the score on 9-all, Alby's side edged ahead to 12-9 when Mick's side overtook them 15-12 after the seventeenth. Alby and co led 17-16 going into the last end where all three - Barry, Peter and Alby scored four shots.
Game four, rink 12: Daniel Prasad, Jack Smith and Annette Myers had a good 25-15 win over Jim Grives, Ian Cunningham and Cathy Evans. Daniel's team were well away having a score of 12-1 on the board after six ends. Jim's team narrowed the gap three ends later, but Daniel's side were too strong, winning nine ends to four.
Game five, rink 13: Bobby Bourke, Joe Young and Phill Murray were successful in their game against Ian Schofield, Nev Townsend and Scott Bennett. While Bobby's team led early, Scoey and his team were only two-down when the score stood at 10-8 after the tenth end. Bobby and his side then won the next six ends and nine shots to be in a very strong position on 19-8. The game ended on 24-13.
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Again, we had a beautiful Bathurst sunny winter afternoon, making for very pleasant playing conditions.
Game one, rink three: Lots of hilarity coming from this rink when Mick and Susie Simmons played Alby Homer and Luke Dobie. Alby and Luke were first away with six shots after three ends. They held this lead throughout the next fifteen ends when it was 16-14. The Simmons equalised at 16-all in the nineteenth end, then scored a winning five in the twentieth. Alby and Luke took a final single to finish up second on 21-17.
Game two, rink four: Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis had a close and enjoyable game against Norm Hayes, Jack Smith and improving Junior, Flynn Armstrong. Leads Flynn and Paul had an enjoyable contest. Shorty's team had a 6-1 lead after six ends when Norm and his crew caught up and briefly led in the ninth. Shorty and co re-took the lead in the tenth and were never headed after that. The end result was a 20-14 win to Shorty's team.
Game three, rink five: Chris Stafford led his team of Anthony Morrissey and James Nau to a mighty win over the team of Ian Shaw, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson. Leading 16-5 after seven ends, Chris and his team piled on the shots to lead 26-5 after eleven, then 31-6 after fifteen ends. The final score, a remarkable 37-8.
Game four, rink six: A closer game on this rink with Denis Oxley, Ian Schofield and Barry McPherson triumphant against Bobby Bourke, Nev Townsend and Phill Murray. Booby's team were in front first but Ox and his team caught and then passed with a six to lead 17-10 in the tenth end. Booby's team gradually fought back to level the score on 19-all after seventeen ends. Denis, Scoey and Barry were too strong in the closing ends, winning on 25-20.
This week at the Majellan was busy, with the semi-finals and the Final of the Men's Minor Pairs and what a great turnout for the Sunday Social. This is how the week rolled.
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Rink three - Semi Final - Men's Minor Pairs: Greg Hallatt and Darryl Shurmer took control of their match early against Max Elms and Peter Zylstra. Team Shurmer had the lead from the fourth end and held onto it to the end, winning 21-16.
Rink four - Semi Final - Men's Minor Pairs: Ron Hollebone and Terry James were out to a flying start being 14-0 up by the seventh against Peter Phegan and Andrew Moffatt. Team James was lucky in the end with Team Moffatt hot on their heels and just missing out, 23-21.
Rink five: Ian Townsend and Leslie Townsend had a battle on their hands against Sue Murray and Noel Witney who were 16-0 up by the 8 th . Team Witney was on cruise control to the end, winning the match 25-15.
Rink six: Tom King, Pauline Clark and Ron McGarry were 3-all after three ends of play against John Toole, Betsy Thornberry and Danny Rochfort. The scores were again tied on the eighth (9-all) and again on the 10th (10 all). There was nothing between them to the end with Team Rochfort winning 14-12.
Rink seven: Dawn Howarth, Peter Drew and Robyn Adams were sitting pretty by the seventh with a 10-3 lead against Alex Osborne, Colin Pickstone and Allan Clark. Team Clark made the effort to draw the scores level on the 11th (11-all). Team Clark was lucky to get the win 14-11.
Rink ten: Ruby Elphick, Shaun Elphick and Leonie McGarry were level on the 11th (10-all) against Rory Elphick, Stephen Finnerty and Liz Draper. Both teams were not going to let the other get too far in front with the result falling Team Drapers way winning 13-12.
Rink eleven: Ray Miller, Val Zylstra and Jeff Adams were in trouble early against Anton King, Phill Murray and Trevor Sharpham. Team Sharpham had the lead from the 3 rd end to the last, taking the match 14-8.
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark and Noel Witney showed no mercy against the opposition of John Toole Jnr and Dick Graham. Team Witney was out to a 12-0 lead by the 7 th and only multiplied the score from there winning very convincingly.
Rink three: Mick Burke, Mick Foxall and Hugh Brennan were 6 all after 6 ends of play against Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Allan Clark. Team Brennan took the lead only for Team Clark to take over and then the match was drawn on the last end (20-all) with an extra end of play for Team Clark to win 23-20.
Rink four: Peter Phegan, Russ McPherson and Max Elms were down 4-14 by the 10th against Terry Chifley, Steve Glencourse and Brian Hope. Team Elms got into gear in the back end of the match to draw level on the 20th (18-all) with it all coming down to the last end with Team Elms taking the win 19-18.
Rink five: Geoff Thorne, John Mackey and Tiger Smith were 6 all after 8 ends of play against Ted Parker, Bob Charlton and Ron McGarry. The next 12 ends were close with the scores not far apart when the scores were level on the 20 th (14 all) with Team Smith snatching the victory 15-14.
Rink six: John Toole Snr, Jake Shurmer and Peter Zylstra were out to a 17-5 lead by the ninth against Bryce Peard, Tony Smith and Terry Burke. Team Zylstra was lucky to stop the opposition with them being held on 25 points from the 17th . Team Zylstra won 25-15.
Rink seven: Stephen Finnerty, Josh Roberson and Ron Hogan were level pegging on the sixth (5-all) against Shaun Elphick, John Banning and John Bosson. Team Hogan then opened the scoring throttle and went onto win the match easily 31-17.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Rink two: Robyn Adams and Leonie McGarry were far too good for the opposition of Val Zylstra and Ron McGarry. Leonie's team made the most of this advantage and went on to win the match easily 32-11.
Rink three: Kerry Lucas (swing bowler), Sue Murray and Peggy McIntosh were also in the box seat against Kerry Lucas, Sally Colebatch and Betsy Thornberry. Team McIntosh was on a mission for victory, winning the match 24-7.
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Rink one: Ron Hogan, Max Elms and David Josh played catchup and took the lead on the ninth (11-10) against Dick Graham, Mick Foxall and Craig Bush. Team Bush fought back to take over the lead and controlled it to the very end, winning 25-17.
Rink two: Shaun Elphick, Geoff Thorne and Peter Zylstra trailed for the first 11 ends against Stephen Finnerty, Dennis Harvey and Hugh Brennan. Team Zylstra took the lead from there and team Brennan did their best but fell short 23-20.
Rink three - final - Men's Minor Pairs: Well, what a match, Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer opened the scoring against Ron Hollebone and Terry James to be 8-2 by the fifth. Team James fought back to hold Team Shurmer on eight points for eight ends and continued to dominate to be 25-9 up by the 16th. Team Shurmer was not going to lay down though and dug the deepest I think a lot of bowlers have not seen for quite some time. For the next five ends Team Shurmer took the wins in each end and picked up six points in the last end to win the match and the Championship 26-25, welcome to A grade to you both.
Rink four: Bill Mackey, Ted Parker and Mick McDonald opened their match with confidence against John Mackey, Tim Pickstone and Mick Nobes. Team McDonald controlled the match from the opening end to the last to win 20-15.
Rink five: Rod Pollard, Danny Rochfort and Laci Koszta were behind for the first 12 ends against Peter Phegan, Glen Urza and Trevor Sharpham. With level scores on the 12th (11-all) Team Koszta took control of the match to take the win 27-18.
Rink six: John Toole, Josh Roberson and Tony Urza battled it out against Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams and Allan Clark. It came down to the wire between both teams who were level on the 21st end (19-all). The extra end gave Team Clark the victory, 20-19.
Rink seven: Peter Martin, Greg Cross and Ron McGarry were locked together on the sixth (6-all) against Terry Clark, Glen Carter and Noel Witney. Team McGarry had to fight back to gain the lead on the 17th (17-16). But both teams were not going to back down with Team Witney just getting home 22-21.
Rink ten: Wendy Rayner and Sue Murray held all four aces against Liz Draper and Leonie McGarry who were struggling for form. Team Murray cruised to the finish line 15-5.
Rink eleven: Margaret Hayes and Betsy Thornberry held the opposition of Val Zylstra and Mel Parker to zero for the first eight ends and with only two more ends to play Team Thornberry won in complete dominance 20-1.
This wraps up a great week at the Majellan, again a huge congratulations to Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer for their win in the Men's Minor Pairs Championship. So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
