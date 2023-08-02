Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Honour

Father Laurie Beath remembered as Group 10, 11 and Castlereagh referee

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An average Sunday for Father Lawrence (Laurie) Beath involved early morning Mass, hitting the road and refereeing several rugby league games before making it back in time for the evening service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.