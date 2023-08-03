THE 2023 Bathurst Careers Expo has taken the crown for the biggest and best one yet.
Bathurst Regional Council and Charles Sturt University (CSU) partnered for the second time to deliver the enormous event on August 2, 2023.
A record 90 exhibitors were on display in the CSU gymnasium, and 850 school students toured the venue throughout the day, along with members of the public.
It's an enormous achievement for the event, which started off with just 24 exhibitors in its first year in 2014.
"It's growing every year, and this is why we moved it to CSU, and we have to congratulate CSU for sponsoring with the venue, because the event outgrew BMEC," mayor Robert Taylor said.
"We couldn't fit all the exhibitors that wanted to display their wares down there, so CSU came on board and gave us the opportunity to move up here, hence we've got 90 exhibitors here, which is a record."
He was pleased to see so many young people taking the time to chat to the exhibitors, saying the expo introduced them to potential career paths they could embark on.
"Having 90 exhibitors here, there's a great diversity of opportunities for [students] to come and have a look at what career they'd like to get into," he said.
CSU director of external engagement Julia Andrews was equally pleased to see the gymnasium packed with exhibitors and career seekers.
She said the expo showcased what Bathurst and the Central West has to offer, which could help to keep future generations living and working in regional NSW.
"We know that young people have to leave and travel the world and experience life, but increasingly people are realising that there's a lot of opportunity in our regions," Ms Andrews said.
"There are so many different industries and career options.
"You've got to see it to be it, so they come here and they see the sort of opportunities there are in this region, and ultimately we do want young people, even if they go, to come back."
The expo was also a great opportunity for businesses in the region to promote themselves and encourage young people to enter their industries in the future.
Disability services is one of the sectors that is in need of more workers, which was part of the reason why Vivability took part in the expo as an exhibitor.
"In our line of work, we're always looking for really good talent," manager of social enterprises, April See, said.
She said quite a few people came up to the table to ask questions, giving them an opportunity to explain what Vivability does in the community.
