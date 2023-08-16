Toole doesn't want greyhound community punished because of flood

BATHURST MP Paul Toole doesn't want to see the local greyhound community punished because of an unavoidable disaster.
Kennerson Park, the home of greyhound racing in Bathurst, was damaged beyond repair after the worst floods in over 20 years hit the city last year.
Following the destruction of Kennerson Park, it was announced that a new track wouldn't be built on the same site, with Bathurst and Orange both fighting for the right to be the home of a new 'centre of excellence'.
An announcement on the location of the new track was expected back in June, but Mr Toole, who served as the Minister for Racing between January 2017 and March 2019, said discussions remain ongoing.
Mr Toole said he sent a letter to the current Minster for Racing, David Harris, asking him to work with Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) to make sure Bathurst wasn't 'unfairly' robbed of the sport.
"Orange has also indicated that it would like the racetrack established in their region," he wrote.
"This would be totally unfair and unreasonable as the track flooded in Bathurst at no fault to the owners, breeders and locals alike.
"I would ask that you work with GRNSW to ensure that any new license for the track be in Bathurst, where greyhound racing has occurred for many decades."
Mr Toole argued Bathurst has strong support for the three racing codes - greyhound, thoroughbred and harness.
"Bathurst is the home of three prestigious racing codes and has been for many years, bringing spectators and competitors to the region to compete in a variety of competitions in one central location.
"Bathurst is also home to the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission."
According to Mr Toole, the club use to meet 52 weeks a year and greyhound racing generates approximately $20 million a year into the Bathurst economy.
Kennerson Park's racing surface suffered extensive damage and outside fencing was destroyed after floodwaters from the neighbouring Macquarie River completely submerged the track in November.
Then-GBOTA chief executive officer Allan Hilzinger told the Western Advocate it wasn't economically sound to undertake repairs at the current Bathurst venue and discussions opened up about a potential 'centre of excellence'.
Bathurst's regular Monday meetings were moved to Dubbo and Gunnedah in order to give trainers in the region racing opportunities.
