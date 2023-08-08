THERE'S nothing fishy about this year's Perfect Plate winners, except the star of the meal of course.
A native Australian-inspired barramundi meal has wowed the judges for the second year in a row, resulting with the Bathurst RSL maintaining bragging rights for the Central West region.
The ClubsNSW Perfect Plate Awards showcase the talented cooks in the state, with local RSL chef Andrew Murdoch stepping up to the task this year.
Mr Murdoch was given the opportunity to get creative and come up with a dish worthy of the winning title for this year's competition.
And he didn't disappoint.
"They made a good decision by picking me to do the plate, and congratulations for that because it turned out really well," Mr Murdoch said, laughing.
While most people spoke about creating a dish using locally sources produce, Mr Murdoch had a different idea.
He wanted to create a dish inspired by Australian natives and sustainability.
So he dished up Humpty Doo barramundi topped with wattleseed, lemon myrtle and macadamia nut crust, served with a watercress and Nashi pear salad, finished with a plum vinaigrette and a side of homemade wedges.
"I wanted to do a sustainable dish," Mr Murdoch said.
"Everyone else on the night were talking about using local products, where we didn't use local products but we used sustainable products.
"At Humpty Doo they're all about sustainability, and it was an Australian native plate which is why I used wattleseed."
The Perfect Plate is the club industry's premier dining competition, showcasing the incredible quality and variety of food on offer at clubs across NSW.
Dishes are voted on by the dining public, with the highest average score at the end of the competition crowned the winner.
Bathurst RSL general manager Peter Sargent commended Mr Murdoch and all the chefs for their efforts in making sure each meal that left the kitchen was a 'perfect plate'.
"We are extremely proud of our all our kitchen staff, who worked hard to prepare and serve our Perfect Plate to a consistently high standard," Mr Sargent said.
"It's great that they are getting the recognition they deserve."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.