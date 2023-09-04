TAROT reading, palmistry, rune casting, crystal healing, palmistry and mediumship are just a few of the spiritual wellness services offered by Zenzali - Zenspired Soul Collective.
The business, which previously operated as a storefront along George Street, has now shifted it's focus towards online trading, with the sale of crystals and pre-loved goods available via the website.
And owner and holistic wellness facilitator Tammie Bowden has also shifted her focus, to prioritise healing and positive psychological health.
"I'm really interested in the healing side of things and working with people with trauma and going into that side a little bit more," she said.
Ms Bowden has been working in the holistic health sphere for more than 20 years, and in that time she has developed a passion for helping people navigate their emotions.
Now that she no-longer has to contend with the pressures of owning a physical store, she can spend more time focusing on her passions.
"The thing with my healing and my readings, I've been doing that for 25 years," Ms Bowden said.
"It is sort of a part of me - every time I've gone off and tried to do something else, I've always come back to it, and now I'm branching out more into the healing side of things.
"This means I can now spend every day doing that."
Through healing, Ms Bowden intends to focus on helping people to move through their personal traumas.
"Getting to know people, and not judging ... if you actually can get to the bottom of a person, and why they got to where they are, then that gives you a lot more compassion and takes you away from the judgement you have," she said.
"If we can look at it from a more compassionate viewpoint, then that has to be good for everyone."
This is why there is such a wide array of services provided, including 17 different wellness offerings.
As well as catering to the healing needs of others, Ms Bowden is also looking to teach the methods in which she practices.
"I'm looking at teaching courses on things like EFT, which is emotional freedom technique, which is tapping," she said.
"I'm working with EMDR which is about rapid eye movement, and all of those kinds of things, and that's what I'm really interested in."
More information regarding the wellness facilitation that Ms Bowden provides can be found online.
