WORK is well underway in the construction of the massive new car park on Hereford Street, with stage one expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.
Work began at the end of last year, to install a 769-space car park adjacent to the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and Ann Ashwood Park, the home of St Pat's and Bathurst Bulldogs respectively.
But it all came to a halt in December 2022, when asbestos, which has been banned in Australia since 2003, was found on the construction site.
Bathurst Regional Council said stage one of the project will see the construction of car park bays in front of the St Pat's and Bathurst Bulldogs clubhouses.
"Stage one work will be completed by the end of 2023 and opened for car parking," council's projects team leader Stuart Finn said.
"Construction of stage two car park [located at the temporary parking between the two facilities] can then commence and will run until mid-2024 when the overall project will be completed."
Excavation of unsuitable foundation material and remediation of the site due the discovery of buried wastes, including asbestos, have both been completed.
"The car park is currently being formed to prepare the road foundation," Mr Finn said.
He said council has helped both clubs manage the car parking situation on big days.
"There has been the occasional gala event which has generated large attendances," he said.
"In these instances, council has been able to provide overflow parking on the opposite side of Hereford Street and has put in place traffic controls to ensure pedestrians can cross Hereford Street safely."
The new fields are completed and ready for use, while the building between the two new fields are close to completion with some minor internal fit out remaining and an overall trim and tidy up of the building exterior.
The car park is part of a multi-million project to expand the facilities at the Hereford Street sporting complex.
The development was announced in late 2018, with council and the NSW government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
