New car park near Hereford Street sport fields still has a long way to go

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 20 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
WORK is well underway in the construction of the massive new car park on Hereford Street, with stage one expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

