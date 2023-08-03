Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from the 2023 Bathurst Careers Expo at Charles Sturt University

Updated August 3 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FROM interactive activities to quality career advice, there was something for everyone at the Bathurst Careers Expo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.