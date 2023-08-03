FROM interactive activities to quality career advice, there was something for everyone at the Bathurst Careers Expo.
Hosted by Bathurst Regional Council, in partnership with Charles Sturt University, the expo was a chance for people of all ages to find out about the endless career opportunities in the region.
School groups were the primary audience for the event, but members of the general public also attended to find out about the options available to them.
The August 2, 2023 event featured 90 exhibitors from a wide variety of industries, including health, trades, and disability support services.
Education and training providers were also present.
It was the biggest year for the expo, which began in 2014 with just 24 exhibitors.
Scroll through the photos above to see some of the faces in attendance.
