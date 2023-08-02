What's your favourite book genre? You'll be sure to find it - and more - when a major book chain opens its doors in Dubbo.
QBD Books, the country's largest Australian-owned and operated book retailer, is opening in Orana Mall.
Chief executive officer Nick Croydon said the move was part of a plan to expand into regional areas. The retailer looked at nearby Bathurst and Orange and decided Dubbo met its needs.
"We are very focused on our future across Australia, and we are resolved to continue opening more bookstores, with regional areas a major part of our growth pipeline," Mr Croydon said.
Dubbo "ticked most of the boxes" and people were sure to come from surrounding areas to visit the store.
"A lot of these towns have little access these days to bookstores and they're forced to go online, so it's great to be able to open up and give a town a place they can go and talk books," Mr Croydon told the Daily Liberal.
The organisation prides itself on customer service and Mr Croydon said locals would be able to come and ask any questions of the staff.
"If you go into some other stores they tend to stand behind the counter and wait for you to come up to the counter with your books," he said.
"We focus on being out inside the book store doing our jobs and when people come along we talk to them, to say 'what brought you here today?'"
He said the company was also proud of the competitive prices it was able to offer.
"We have good discounts which is relevant now with people tightening their belts. Books are fantastic value as it takes eight or nine hours to read and we sell at good prices," he said.
The store will offer thousands of books that appeal to all ages and tastes, from new releases and bestsellers to educational and recreational products from Australian Geographic.
Mr Croydon's favourite genre is history, both fiction and no-fiction, of which there will plenty.
Bookstores had a resurgence during COVID and Mr Croydon said they were here to stay.
"People love the tactile experience of reading a book, which is pretty much impossible to replicate," he said.
Marking the 87th store in the company's national network, QBD Books Dubbo will be officially opened at 10am on Saturday, August 12.
The store launch will be attended by Mr Croydon, as well as Dubbo deputy mayor Richard Ivey, plus local rural romance author Alissa Callen, who will conduct a sit-down signing.
Members of the public will be able to enjoy grand opening discounts, and have the opportunity to receive special gift bags on the day.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
